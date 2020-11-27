Tons of La Mer Products Are on Sale at Nordstrom for Black Friday & This Never Happens



While Black Friday is the one day of the year to expect slashed prices on just about anything you can buy, one brand we never expected to go on sale is La Mer. Thankfully, the beauty world is looking out for all of us wanting to get our hands on the coveted skin care brand because Nordstrom has a bunch of La Mer products on sale for Black Friday.

Sure, we’ve seen La Mer occasionally discounted at Costco, but normally it’s just a few products. When we say a ton of items are sale, we mean it. And yes, even the most popular products are up to 25 percent off — including the Eye Concentrate, the Moisturizing Cool Cream Gel, and a mix of holiday gift sets you’ll want to treat yourself to. Let us repeat: this kind of sale never happens. Now, these aren’t dirt-cheap bargains, but if you’ve been really good this year, you deserve a little treat, right?

We’re not sure how long these Black Friday deals will last, so make sure to nab them up now in case they sell out. And make sure to check out all the other best Black Friday deals we’re shopping here. If you’re looking for more beauty deals, you’ll want to check out these seriously good deals from Ulta Beauty.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum—22% Off

Image: La Mer.

Now that we’re approaching frigid winter temperatures, we’ll need to upgrade our skin care routine. Keep your skin plump and bouncy with this hard-working hydrating serum, which is just $180 right now (originally $230).

The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum $180.00 Buy now

The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream—14% Off 2-Ounce Size



Image: La Mer.

An iteration of La Mer’s claim to fame, the Creme de La Mer, this cooling gel moisturizer is perfect if you don’t want an ultra-rich cream. While the smaller sizes are not on sale, the 2-ounce version is $50 off.

The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream $295.00 Buy now

The Restorative Hydration Collection—19% Off

Image: La Mer.

Aside from individual products, Nordstrom also has quite a few gorgeous La Mer sets on sale that are just waiting to be gifted. This limited-edition set features La Mer’s most iconic products that’ll give dry, winter skin some major TLC.

The Restorative Hydration Collection $415.00 Buy now

The Eye Concentrate—21% Off

Image: La Mer.

Another one of La Mer’s most sought-after products, this eye treatment is a must — especially at this price. This hydrating cream will help reduce the appearance of dark circles and can help prevent skin damage too.

The Eye Concentrate $185.00 Buy now

The Replenishing Moisture Collection—25% Off

Image: La Mer.

This is the best deal you’ll find on La Mer at Nordstrom right now, and it’s the perfect starter kit since it includes all the top products from the line. It also comes with pretty packaging, so it makes for a super luxe holiday gift.

The Replenishing Moisture Collection $255.00 Buy now

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: