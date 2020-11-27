MasterClass Is Having an Epic Black Friday Sale On Their Popular Cooking, Baking & Chess Courses

Over the course of our time in quarantine, we’ve tried just about everything in an effort to keep ourselves busy. Some of us have learned how to cook for the first time while others learned the joy that is DIY projects. Honestly, the gift of learning is one of the best gifts life has to offer (even if you’re just gifting yourself). This holiday season, why not treat yourself to a Wine Appreciation class with one of the world’s best wine critics James Suckling or learn how to write from Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes. Sound exciting? You’re in luck. All of these are possible and more with MasterClass. And it just gets better because this Black Friday, MasterClass is offering an extremely rare buy one membership, get one free special. But you’ll want to act quickly because the sale ends this Monday, November 30.

Take advantage of this amazing Black Friday sale and gift a membership to one of your loved ones. Every MasterClass includes lessons that are taught by some of the most prestigious names in their fields. You’ll get invaluable sage advice in any area you’ve always wanted to learn. We’ve all pretty much binged all Netflix shows imaginable during lockdown. What better time to pick up a new skill than now? Each membership includes about 20 videos that on average are only 10-20 minutes — making it perfect to watch as little or as many videos you want in a day. We’ve gathered a few of our favorite online courses that are too good to miss. Brace yourselves, because school is officially in session.

Who better to learn the craft of cooking from than multi-Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay? Seriously. Whether you’re a novice or expert, the British chef teaches his restaurant recipes you can make at home. Your family won’t know what hit ’em.

MasterClass: Garry Kasparov Teaches Chess

Can’t get enough of The Queen’s Gambit? Learn some moves from world chess champion Garry Kasparov that would put Beth Harmon to shame. All you need is a chess set and you’re ready to play.

MasterClass: Kelly Wearstler Teaches Interior Design

Now that we’re spending more time indoors than ever, it’s the perfect time to add some oomph to your home. Learn all the best tips and tricks from the esteemed interior designer, Kelly Wearstler.

MasterClass: Dominique Ansel Teaches French Pastry Fundamentals

While we can’t take that trip to Paris just yet, there’s no reason we can’t bring the taste of France right to our kitchen. Cronut creator and James Beard Award-winner Dominique Ansel teaches you how to make the best decadent desserts that your kids will thank you over and over again for.

