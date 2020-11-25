Melania Trump Is Moving Ahead With White House Holiday Parties Despite COVID-19 Surge

Despite having previously cursed at having to do White House Christmas decorations, Melania Trump is still planning to host holiday gatherings at the White House this year — even though COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the CDC considers large in-person gatherings, where it’s difficult to social distance and guests may be attending from out of town, to be in the “highest risk” category.

In fact, according to USA Today, invitations for a Dec. 1 reception have been already been sent out.

“The People’s House will celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah while providing the safest environment possible,” Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman and chief of staff for first lady Melania Trump, told SheKnows in a statement. “This includes smaller guest lists, masks will be required and available, social distancing encouraged while on the White House grounds, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor.”

She continued, “Guests will enjoy food individually plated by chefs at plexiglass-protected food stations. All passed beverages will be covered. All service staff will wear masks and gloves to comply with food safety guidelines.”

The “masks required” mandate will certainly make the holiday parties different from Donald Trump’s previous event for Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. That was dubbed a super-spreader event after it resulted in many political officials testing positive for coronavirus — including the president and the first lady. Notably, the president was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October after requiring further medical attention.

“Attending the parties will be a very personal choice,” Grishman told SheKnows, “It is a longstanding tradition for people to visit and enjoy the cheer and iconic decor of the annual White House Christmas celebrations.”

Yesterday, Melania Trump received the 2020 White House tree and shared a video on the FLOTUS Twitter account.

She wrote, “Each year the arrival of the #WHChristmas tree brings a spirit of holiday warmth & tradition to the @WhiteHouse. This year’s tree will continue to bring joy to those who will pass through the halls of the White House during this most wonderful time of the year.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see how Melania plans on decorating the White House for Christmas this year.

