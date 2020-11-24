We’ve finally reached peak sweater weather, and as we spend time getting cozy wrapped in blankets and sipping hot chocolate, our cold-weather nesting wouldn’t be complete without a pair of cloud-like slippers. (Considering the fact that we’re spending most of our time indoors, slippers are at the top of our wish lists this year — and every year if we’re being honest). Though we’d love to lounge in some UGG slippers, the biggest downside (actually the only downside, really) is the hefty price tag that comes along with them. But we’re in luck, because we just found the next best thing: UGG slipper dupes at Costco.

Costco fan account @costco_empties shared the find on Instagram, writing, “I spotted the Kirkland Signature shearling slippers in mauve! Up to this point, I had only seen grey in the warehouse. These would make a fantastic gift- available in sizes 6-10. Also available online.”

These Kirkland Signature slippers came straight out of our cozy fantasy with its shearling lining. The Instagram photo shows you can shop the slippers in the colors Mauve and Grey; you can also find the grey slippers online on Costco’s website. Not a Costco member? Get yours just in time for the holidays.

Best of all: The price is just $21.99 (as opposed to $100+ for a similar style of actual Ugg slippers). So if you suffer from seriously chilly feet or need a cozy gift for someone who’s always cold, this is the perfect opportunity to check a holiday gift off of your list. Call us the Slippers Santa!

