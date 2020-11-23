Frye Boots Are 60% Off at Nordstrom Rack & They’re Selling Out Fast (Plus, There’s Free Shipping!)

Now that it’s finally sweater weather, it’s also boot season. And if you’re like us, we’re stocking up our winter wardrobe with comfy and chic versions to help us make it through the cold weather in style. One of our go-to brands? Frye, and while they’re not the cheapest, you bet we’re going on a shopping spree the second there’s a price drop on them. We recently spotted them at Costco for cheap, and now, Nordstrom Rack is ushering in Black Friday week with 60 percent off these cult-favorite boots.

This celeb-favorite footwear brand has an array of boot styles majorly discounted at Nordstrom Rack, so it’ll be next to impossible to pick just one pair. They’ve got tall, short, textured— and there are even chic flats and sneakers if boots just are not your thing.

One of the most too-good-to-be-true deals includes the Melissa Tall Boots, which are just $134 (originally $398). Bonus: Nordstrom Rack has free shipping for a limited time as an early holiday gift to you, so we recommend also adding some Hunter boots on sale while you’re at it.

The countdown is on as this sale is only on for two more days, so if you see something you like, grab it now. Check out the styles we’re adding to our carts below, and make sure to bookmark the other Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss here.

Carson Chelsea Boot—59% Off

Image: Frye.

If you don’t want brown boots, but want something a bit brighter, these pale blush booties are the perfect alternative. They’re a massive steal at just $99, and while most sizes are still available, we don’t imagine they’ll stay in stock for long.

Carson Chelsea Boot $99.97 Buy now

Melissa Seam Tall Boot — 66% Off

Image: Frye.

One of the most classic pairs of Frye boots you can find, these beauties are a must have if they’re not already in your closet. At 66 percent off, these timeless tall boots are the cheapest you’ll ever find them.

Melissa Seam Tall Boot $134.97 Buy now

Portia Harness Short Boot—66% Off

Image: Frye.

Another under-$100 find, these shorter booties are at the top of our list. Originally $298, these short-heeled boots will quickly become your go-to shoe in the fall and winter.

Portia Harness Short Boot $99.97 Buy now

Terri Mule —62% Off

Image: Frye.

If you live somewhere warmer where boots aren’t exactly a winter staple, you can get your hands on other Frye shoes too. We can’t take our eyes off these metallic mules, which offer the perfect amount of sparkle without being over the top. And at $74, how could you resist?

Terri Mule $74.98 Buy now

Mia Cutout Leather Bootie—47% Off

Image: Frye.

If you’re looking for a trendier pair of boots, these sleek white ones will elevate any outfit. You know, when dressing up is a thing again, hopefully next year. Grab ’em now while they’re a steal and show them off with pride down the road!

Mia Cutout Leather Bootie $119.97 Buy now

