All the Best Black Friday Deals on Hunter Boots for the Entire Family — Up to 55% Off

Cyber Week is here! The official Black Friday may be a few days away still — and Cyber Monday will follow— but this year, deals are coming in hot all week long. With a forecasted online shopping surge this season, most retailers dropped their Black Friday deals weeks ago — including Target, Walmart, and Wayfair to name a few. We’re shopping Dyson vacuums, Ina Garten’s favorite Le Creuset cookware, and everything from Nordstrom. But one of our other top items is Hunter rain boots – and you can snag them for up to 55 percent off right now.

The holiday season coincides with rainy, slippery snow season, and that means you need a durable pair of rain boots to get you through it in style. You can never go wrong with a pair of timeless pair of Hunter boots. While they run upwards of $200, you can grab a pair for yourself (and the kids) for a steal right now at a variety of retailers.

From Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack to Amazon, here are the can’t-miss deals you can score on a pair of these coveted boots that’ll help you manage winter sleet in style.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot — 55% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Image: Hunter.

Leave it to Nordstrom Rack to have the savings of a century on Hunter boots. You can shop a large assortment of styles up to 55 percent off, including these tall boots that are just $89. You can also get a pair on sale at Amazon for the same price.

Hunter Original High Gloss Waterproof Boot $89.97 Buy now

Women’s Refined Gloss Slim Fit Chelsea Boots— $30 Off at Hunter

Image: Hunter.

Hunter is currently running a Black Friday sale on their site with 20 percent off select styles for everyone, including men. We’re particularly loving these Chelsea-style boots, which still offer protection with less bulk.

Women's Refined Gloss Slim Fit Chelsea Boots: Navy $120.00 Buy now

First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot— 31% Off at Nordstrom

Image: Hunter.

Everyone remembers their first pair of Hunter boots, so make sure they leave a good impression! Nordstrom has these adorable kids ones for your mini me for just $40. They also come in blue and red and you can shop other kids styles too — like these glittery ones (which are not on sale but still only $60).

Hunter First Classic Waterproof Rain Boot $40.00 Buy now

Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot— 25% Off at Nordstrom

Image: Hunter.

If you’re looking for something cozier, we suggest these faux-fur-lined versions that basically feel like a blanket for your feet. The thermal-insulated sole will treat your feet during chilly temps, and you can cuff ’em to show off the fur or roll them up.

Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot $100.00 Buy now

Hunter Original Wide 6 Stitch Cable Knitted Cuff Tall Boot Socks — 20% Off at Hunter

Image: Hunter.

If you’re stocked on rain boots, you’re going to want to take them to the next cozy level with a pair of socks made just for your Hunter boots. The knitted fold-down cuff will transform your regular pair of boots into the

Original Wide 6 Stitch Cable Knitted Cuff Tall Boot Socks: Black/Grey $40.00 Buy now

Hunter Women’s Original Short Gloss Rain Boots—24% Off at Amazon

Hunter.

If you want something in between the tall style and Chelsea boots, here’s your answer. Thanks to Amazon, you can get the short boots for $35 off right now.

Hunter Women's Original Short Gloss Rain Boots $109.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: