Support One of These Small Businesses by Purchasing Your Holiday Gifts From Them This Weekend

Black Friday and Cyber Monday get all of the attention this time of year, but Small Business Saturday is actually the best time to score a totally unique and one-of-a-kind gift that your loved ones will appreciate so much more than a random purchase from a big-box store. Supporting small businesses is more important than ever this year and luckily, shopping small and local businesses is easier than ever thanks to places like Etsy and Amazon.

Amazon has even created a small business section on their website to make supporting small business owners easier than ever. Their Support Small shop makes it easy to browse black-owned businesses or even find products made in your location. So if you’re looking for a safe way to shop small this weekend, look no further. We’ve found all of the best and most stunning gifts you can shop online while still supporting small businesses.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Footnanny

Image: Courtesy of Footnanny.

You know products from Footnanny are good because they even landed on Oprah’s list of Favorite Things this year! Oprah has been a fan of this brand for a while and right now they’re offering a spa set that’s perfect for gifting.

Hemp Extract Spa Treatment Set $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bee’s Wrap

Image: Courtesy of Bee’s Wrap.

Bee’s Wrap is the eco-friendly answer to plastic wrap. You can use it to store food, cover food or pack food for a lunch or snack on-the-go. It comes in a variety of different colors and patterns so you can choose the one your friends and family will love the most.

Bee's Wrap 14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Saint Germain Bakery

Image: Courtesy of Saint Germain Bakery.

Breadmaking really hit a new high in popularity this year and we think that trend is only going to continue to grow. Saint Germain Bakery makes beautiful and unique bakeware that any aspiring breadmaker would love to receive.

Proofing Basket $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Westbrook Design Studio

Image: Courtesy of Westbrook Design Studio.

This art shop offers a wide variety of unique and gorgeous art prints. Everything is affordably priced and there is something to satisfy every home decor style you can imagine.

Abstract Navy Blue Moon Phases Wall Art $15.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sugar Tree Gallery

Image: Courtesy of Sugar Tree Gallery.

Sure, anyone can pick up a cheese board from Target but going through a small business like Sugar Tree Gallery allows you to add a personal touch to your gift. This cheese board comes in a variety woods so you can choose the color that’s perfect for your recipient.

Personalized Cheese Board $38.84+ Buy now

Grace Personalized

Image: Courtesy of Grace Personalized.

Personalized jewelry is more popular than ever. Even Michelle Obama got in on the trend this year when she wore a necklace that spelled “VOTE” during the Democratic National Convention. This jewelry shop on Etsy offers the same style necklace Michelle Obama wore and so many more options to explore!

Name Necklace $35.70 Buy now

Embroidery and Sage

Image: Courtesy of Embroidery and Sage.

Embroidery is like knitting’s cooler cousin. Embroidery and Sage offers tons of different options for every kind of style.

Cactus Garden Embroidery Kit $17.92+ Buy now

