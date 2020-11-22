Holiday Plants Are Here at Trader Joe’s for all Your Home Décor Needs

Christmas is just around the corner and will be here before you know it. Although each of our at-home celebrations will look decidedly different this year, that doesn’t mean we can’t add some festive flair to our home décor. And being that many of us in quarantine already discovered the impact adding a houseplant has on our overall mood; you don’t need us to tell you twice that your home needs a holiday plant this year. Fresh greenery is the perfect addition to your Christmas decorations, and we just discovered that Trader Joe’s has a ton in stock. Head to your local Trader Joe’s to grab one of their many holiday plant options. Though after seeing how cute they are, we’re almost positive you’ll want to buy them all. Take a peek below!

Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed posted pictures of the greenery on Instagram, writing, “Holiday plants & wreaths are in full effect and I want them all!! 🎄🎄🎄🎄 Which ones are your favorite? My kids love the decorate your own and the Grump tree! Swipe left to see more like the festive cactus or the fairy ivy plant 🌱 with lights 💡❤️” Who knew Santa had such a green thumb?

Among the plants the Instagram user spotted were: Waxed Amaryllis, Grump Trees (Can we talk about how adorable these Grinch-inspired mini-plants are?!), Ivy Wreaths with fairy lights, and Rosemary Trees — just to name a few.

Based on the uploaded pictures, most of the plants seem to be more or less priced at around $10, which is a small price to pay for the immense joy they are bound to bring into our homes.

Of course, the comments were filled with people saying, “Time to make a visit” or “I need this!” so we recommend checking your local Trader Joe’s ASAP before they sell out.

These holiday plants may be small, but the impact they have on your Christmas spirit is mighty.

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

