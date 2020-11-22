Melania Trump Adds One More Element in Her Controversial Transformation of the Rose Garden

Just a few months after Melania Trump decided to remove the White House Rose Garden trees planted by Jackie Kennedy, she has now added yet another element to the famous garden — and it isn’t crabapple trees. The newest addition is the artwork by Japanese American sculptor Isamu Noguchi, which has been installed on the east terrace. To announce the modification, the current First Lady took to Instagram to share the Rose Garden’s new look.

In the carousel of photos uploaded, Melania can be seen cutting the ceremonial ribbon to celebrate the addition of Noguchi’s sculpture.

“We unveiled Isamu Noguchi’s Floor Frame sculpture in the Rose Garden @WhiteHouse yesterday. The art piece is humble in scale, complements the authority of the Oval Office, & represents the important contributions of Asian American artists,” she captioned her post.

According to a new White House statement, Noguchi is the first Asian American artist to have his work featured in the White House collection. His phenomenal artistic career spanned six decades before his death in 1988.

Noguchi’s 1962 sculpture is entitled, “Floor Frame,” and as the first First Lady stated, showcases the diversity and the contributions of Asian-American artists.

The White House statement explained that the artist viewed his two-part piece as “the intersection of a tree and the ground, taking on the qualities of both an implied root system and the canopy of a tree.” They added that Noguchi envisioned the sculpture placed directly on the ground in order to reconnect viewers to the planet.

Noguchi’s work was installed on the east terrace of the Rose Garden to complement the authority of the Oval Office, the White House said.

