Real Wreaths Are at Costco for Under $20

Maybe it’s just us, but there’s nothing quite like the joy we get from decorating our homes for Christmas. If we’re being honest, we’re always looking for an excuse to put up our holiday decor early. The most subtle way to add some Christmas spirit to your home? A classic wreath. Wreaths come in all different shapes and sizes, but you can never go wrong with a real wreath. They may require a little effort on your part, but the fresh smell of your greenery will make it worthwhile. And now: our favorite warehouse retailer (a.k.a Costco) is currently selling a fresh wreath for under $20. Leave it to Costco to always be one step ahead of us.

Costco fan account @costcodeals shared the finds from their local store on Instagram, writing, “🎄28” mixed real fresh #wreaths.”

Berries and pinecones can be seen gorgeously mixed into the wreath — adding a festive flair to your home. It’s almost too pretty to be real. Best of all? This beauty comes at a steal of only $17.99.

The Instagrammer recommends calling your local Costco for availability prior to making the trip. Given its popularity, we’re sure they won’t last long.

Being that we are still weeks away from the holiday, one user asked the important question that’s on all of our minds: “Do they last well until Christmas?” Thankfully, multiple people responded confirming the longevity of the decor, with one reply stating that it lasted them until January.

Not a Costco member? Check out this similar artificial Christmas wreath we found from Target’s Wondershop decor.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.