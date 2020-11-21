If you’re bring your Fido or Fluffy along on your next adventure, you should ensure that you’re properly prepared to bring them from Point A to Point B. If you have a cat or a smaller dog, you should invest in a pet carrier. You’ll deeply regret letting your cat roam around your cat while you’re driving—trust us. The easiest way to keep your pet secure is in a carrier. They might not agree with you, though. But they will be safer.

The pet carrier can be either hard-sided or soft-sided, depending on what works best for your situation. We rounded up the best pet carriers for you, both hard- and soft-sided. All of them have good visibility, so you can easily check on your pet and they can see what’s going on around them. One of our picks is even TSA-approved, so you can take Fido or Fluffy in a plane.

Two of our picks come with soft, cozy and, most importantly, washable bottoms, so your pet can take a nap in your carrier comfortably. One of our picks even comes with a foldable bowl, so your cat or dog can hydrate easily.

1. Midwest Spree Travel Pet Carrier If you want a hard-sided pet crate for transportation, this is your best bet. It can fit a small dog or cat comfortably, but make sure to check the dimensions before purchasing. The carrier has plenty of air flow, and it’s easy to see through the crate to check on your furry friend. The crate comes in red, blue or green. Courtesy of MidWest. Midwest Spree Travel Pet Carrier $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Sherpa Travel Original Deluxe Airline Approved Pet Carrier This carrier is made out of mesh and a wire frame, so you can see your pet and your pet can see you. The There’s a convenient padded carrying strap to get Fido or Fluffy through the airport. It even has a washable faux lambskin liner, so the carrier is more comfortable for your pet. It comes in small, medium and large sizes, as well as eight different colors. Courtesy of Sherpa. Sherpa Travel Original Deluxe Airline Approved… $42.99 on Amazon.com Buy now