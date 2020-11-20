Nordstrom Just Dropped Its Cyber Deals & UGG Boots Are Up to 38% Off

Our favorite time of the year has finally arrived and no, we’re not talking about the holidays; we’re talking about Nordstrom’s cyber deals! With COVID-19 restrictions in place, we’ll be doing most of our shopping virtually, and we’ve of course been tracking the hottest deals of the season. Brace yourselves, because Nordstrom Black Friday extravaganza has arrived and we’re ready to shop till we (or our internet connection) drops.

Yes, the retailer has finally released the deets on their cyber deals. While their Cyber Week event includes some pretty unmissable sales on brands like Le Crueset and Hunter Rain Boots, we have our hearts set on snagging one winter style staple: UGG Boots. I mean c’mon, stylish and cozy? UGG boots have stood the test of time for a reason. Thanks to Nordstrom, you can now cop a pair of UGG boots (or three) for up to 38% off. Check out our favorite pairs — and hurry — given the boot’s popularity, we predict they’ll sell out soon.

These fan-favorite boots can be paired with your favorite jeans (or our personal favorite choice: sweats) and will make your outfit look incredibly chic. These UGGs come in three classic winter season colors: Chestnut, Black, and Charcoal. Plus, with its side toggle-and-loop closure, your feet and ankles will be ready to face the cold weather.

For the gals on the move, we’ve found the perfect pair of UGGs that can actually be dressed up (well, as much as UGG boots can be anyways). These versatile booties have an adjustable ankle strap that cinches for a snug fit. With a one inch heel, you’ll be ready to strut the streets (or the hallways of your home) this winter.

OK, one look at these mini booties and we’re honestly mad they’re not on our feet right now. The shearling lining just looks oh-so-cozy and we can’t wait to get our hands on these. Warning: we will live in these for the next few months.

