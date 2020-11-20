Jennifer Lopez’s Favorite Face Masks Are on Sale for Black Friday

We’ll admit it, if our favorite celebrities recommend an item — we’ll probably be adding it to our shopping carts ASAP. Since quarantine began, we haven’t exactly been inclined to put on our most fashion-forward clothing (and have barely managed to switch out of our loungewear most days). But one thing that can quickly and effortlessly vamp up your outfit? A good ole face mask. Yes, face masks are the hottest item in the market right now, and the queen of all things fashionable, Jennifer Lopez, has been spotted multiple times with a MasQd face mask. Best of all: They’re on sale for Black Friday. Make sure you grab yours before they sell out, after all, looking stylish while stopping the spread is so the move nowadays.

On Instagram, the MasQd official account shared a snap of Jlo wearing one of their masks. They captioned their post, “Mask up 👑 @jlo in the MasQd Blue Tie Dye Mask.”

Paired with a flawless top bun and a light blue jumpsuit, Lopez flaunted her mask with pride and made it look ever so chic.

Based in Los Angeles, MasQd has found plenty of celebrity fans in their reusable face masks. In addition to their soft and certified antimicrobial material, the brand’s masks also include a metal wire on the bridge of the nose — which serves as added protection for the occasional (accidental) mask slip.

And if you’re not into tie-dye, MasQd has plenty of other options available. From a plain mask to the lace mask Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in, you’re sure to find one that you love.

