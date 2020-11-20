Ina Garten Only Recommends One Brand of Stainless Steel Cookware & It’s on Sale at QVC

Whatever Ina Garten says, goes. If Garten says we need three different kinds of salts in our pantry, we’ll make sure it’s stocked with three kinds of salts. If Garten says All-Clad is her go-to brand for stainless steel products, you better believe that’s what we’ll use. And if you’re still in the process of swapping out your old Ikea pans with All-Clad, please turn your attention to QVC’s holiday sale, where All-Clad’s 12-inch stainless steel fry pan is currently about $70 off.

“I know there is lots of really good cookware available, but the ones I use are All-Clad stainless steel and Le Creuset enameled cast iron,” Garten wrote for House Beautiful in 2006. “They’re expensive, but they really do last a lifetime. They’re also incredibly easy to clean.”

In addition to longevity and an easy clean-up, All-Clad’s stainless steel fry pan is oven safe up to 600 degrees and has triple-ply construction. So, it’s no wonder Garten loves the product.

“I recommend that you start with two stainless-steel saute pans (an 8-inch and a 10-inch), two stainless-steel saucepans (2-quart and 4-quart), and one 16- to 20-quart stainless-steel pot for making stocks and pasta,” Garten wrote. “If your budget allows, a stainless-steel roasting pan is perfect for chicken and meats.”

If you want to go all out and buy a whole set of All-Clad cookware, QVC has that too.

This set will cost a pretty penny but it comes with everything you need! It includes an 8.5-inch nonstick fry pan, 10.5-inch nonstick fry pan, 3-qt sauce pan, 5-qt stock pot, 8.5-inch lid, 10.5-inch lid and a cookware organizer.

This adorable tea kettle is also on QVC and would make a great holiday gift for your favorite tea lover.

The best part is that QVC allows you to make payments for these big-ticket items so you don’t have to pay for them all at once!

OK, BRB — doing some Christmas shopping for myself.

