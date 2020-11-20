Hurry! Ina Garten’s Favorite Dutch Oven Brand Is Up to 40% Off on Amazon

Amazon kicked off Black Friday a whole week early, and we’re so glad that they did. Right now, luxe French cookware brand, Le Creuset, is massively discounted for Black Friday. Fri-yay, indeed.

If you’re a fan of the high-end cookware brand, you know that it’s rarely ever anywhere close to half-off. For people who have Le Creuset at the top of their holiday wish list, this is absolutely the time to get it.

As part of the sale, Le Creuset’s much-exalted dutch oven is 40 percent off. This pricey pot is super versatile, which is what makes it so worth it. You can do everything from making soup to slow-roasting meat. With its cast-iron construction, it’ll last for literal decades.

The Barefoot Contessa herself is a massive Le Creuset fan, specifically recommending their dutch ovens. We’ve never been steered wrong by Ina Garten, so we agree. Plus, it also adds a wonderful pop of color to your kitchen. In addition to the dutch oven, grills, stoneware dishes and skillets are on sale.

We don’t know how long this amazing deal is going to last, so you need to take advantage of it right now. Le Creuset typically flies off the metaphorical shelves, especially during big sale days like Prime Day and Black Friday.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for Le Creuset deals over the next week.

Ina Garten’s favorite Dutch Oven is currently 40 percent off. This kitchen staple can do just about anything.

This discounted grill is a must-have. The high ridges of this grill keep the ingredients out of the cooked-off fat.

At 23 percent off, this is the perfect time to snatch up these super cute cocottes. The cocottes are teeny-tiny and tailor-made for appetizers.