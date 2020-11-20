Scented candles are small but mighty. By lighting one, you can totally transform the energy and vibe of a room. Sure, that might sound a little hippie-ish, but it’s true. If you’re having a stressful day, you can light a scented candle and relaxing scents of lavender, evergreen or linen will waft into the room. Even watching the flame dance around in the glass jar is vaguely soothing and adds a new layer of warm into any room. It makes it cozy, even if it’s ordinarily a cold or severe-looking room.

Candles are also a cost-effective way of practicing self-care. Plus, they don’t take up that much valuable space. You can just plop one on a dresser or the kitchen counter and call it day. They’re one of the most low-maintenance ways of transforming your home. They’re an underrated piece of home decor.

For all of these reasons, we rounded up the best scented candles. These candles feature three very different scents, so it might be hard to choose which one is right for you. There’s one relaxing scent, one refreshing scent and one festive scent. They all have 40+ hours of burn time, too, so you won’t burn through one in a single day.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Chesapeake Bay Candle With a scent of tropical water lily, this candle promises to restore balance and harmony—or at least try. It boasts an impressive amount of top notes, middle notes and base notes, so this you’ll catch whiffs of many different scents when you burn it. The candle has a self-trimming wick and is made of a soy-wax blend, so it’s a low-maintenance pick. It has a burn time of 50 hours. Chesapeake Bay Candle. Chesapeake Bay Candle $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle, Balsam & Cedar If you love the smell of balsam trees, you need to add this candle to your collection. The scent is made up of balsam, aromatic cedar wood and a juniper berry blend. It’s made out of high-quality wax, so you can feel confident burning it. It has a burn time that is on average longer than many candles. It’ll burn for up to 110 hours. Yankee Candle. Yankee Candle Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle, Balsam… $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now