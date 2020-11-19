The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s one question that you have to ask yourself: Is your door ready? Your front door is your first impression to guests—whether that be the mailperson or your best friend. Empty doors can look a little bleak, especially when it’s freezing cold outside. A bit of greenery on your door can look very inviting and welcoming. Everyone needs a little extra cheer, especially this year. That’s why we rounded up the best door wreaths for you.

If you’re going to put a wreath on your door, regardless if you’re in Maine or Florida, you want to make sure that it can weather the outdoors. You don’t want the wreath to fall apart under the pressure, so we found durable wreaths that are up to the job. They’re all artificial—you don’t want any dead wreaths on your front door. That’d look a little ominous, to say the least. Two of our picks have pre-strung lights, making hanging them up as low-maintenance as possible.

These wreaths are easy to hang up—one even comes with a built-in strap, while the other two will require some string or twine along with a hook. But the little bit of effort will be worth it, once you see the full effect the wreath has on your home.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. National Tree Company lit Artificial Wreath Even though this wreath isn’t made of real pine, it has a realistic look. There are a total of 160 branch tips in this wreath, creating a deep and varied look. It comes with 50 pre-strung LED lights, which can be operated on a timer. This low-maintenance wreath just needs to be hung up on your door. No extra assembly required. National Tree Company. National Tree Company lit Artificial Wreath $41.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. The Wreath Depot Pennsgrove Winter Wreath If you prefer a wreath that looks like it was plucked straight out of the wilderness, then this is the wreath for you. It has plenty of greenery, beyond the fur and pine branches, and red berries throughout, which creates contrast. The wreath will look more subtle than its light-strung cousins. The Wreath Depot. The Wreath Depot Pennsgrove Winter Wreath $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now