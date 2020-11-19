Ulta Beauty Just Dropped a Sneak Peek of Its Black Friday Sale & You Can Shop Earlier Than Ever

Black Friday is nearly here, and we’ve already made space in our cabinets for all the new goodies we’ll be stocking up on. One of the incredible sales we’re looking forward to the most? Ulta Beauty. And brace yourself, because the beauty retailer just dropped a sneak peek of all the Black Friday action. Best of all: you don’t even have to wait until next week to shop the sales. Gather your coins, because Ulta Beauty’s Black Friday deals kick off this Sunday, November 22 — and you don’t want to miss out.

It’s the perfect opportunity to finally grab that high-end product you’ve had your eye on for months but could never bring yourself to clicking the checkout button on (we’ve all been there). In addition to the killer sales, the retailer will also be launching many one-of-a-kind kits curated from cult-favorite brands (like their Mario Badescu’s Multi-Masker & Hit Refresh Kit). And though Black Friday is a time most of us associate with splurging, we like to think of it as sales on practical items we’ll actually use. Ahead, check out our favorite beauty steals we’ll be adding to our carts ASAP. With Ulta’s sale starting this week, you’ll want to act quick before everything sells out.

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

Get a spa treatment without ever leaving your home. This intense moisture eye treatment features a gentle avocado mix — visibly leaving your under-eyes refreshed. Say goodbye to the bags under your eyes.

The Body Shop Limited Edition Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter

With the temperature dropping, our skin is bound to feel drier very soon. And if you’re one of those people who just can’t get enough pumpkin products, this limited edition body butter is the perfect warm fall scent you’ll love.

Foreo LUNA Mini 2

We’ve seen it all over the internet — now is the time to finally buy this raved cleansing device. Long are the nights where you’re too tired to wash your face, simply turn it on and glide across your face. And don’t worry, Foreo’s unique silicone design makes it safe to use daily.

Ulta Gingerbread Latte Scented Soy Blend Candle

We get it, the holidays couldn’t come sooner for us either. Get your home in the Christmas spirit early by lighting up this Gingerbread Latte candle. Warning: it may result in your kiddos asking for some gingerbread cookies too.

Sebastian Professional Potion 9

As it goes with the cold weather, our hair becomes more brittle and dull. But now, we’ve found the ultimate secret weapon. Infused with nine Botanical extracts, this styling cream will restore your locks lost moisture, and rejuvenate the healthy look of your hair. An instant style boost at the touch of your fingertips? Yes, please!

IT Cosmetics Celebrate Confidence in Your Complexion CC+ Cream Set

This limited edition set seems as though it came straight out of our dreams. Included in the travel set is the cult-favorite CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ and the Deluxe Confidence in a Gel Lotion Moisturizer. Developed by plastic surgeons, these lightweight beauty faves will leave your skin glowing and supple.

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser

This cleanser award-winning cleanser effortlessly melts away dirt, oil, and makeup from your skin. Providing a deep cleanse into your pores while the meadowfoam seed oil extract helps condition skin; it’s the perfect beauty kick you need to leave your skin clean and healthy. Bonus: use it with your new Foreo Luna Mini device.

