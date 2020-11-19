Trader Joe’s Is Selling a Beauty Advent Calendar & It’s Filled With All of Your Favorite Products

This year we’ve seen some pretty unique advent calendars appear in our favorite stores nationwide (Like this incredible Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar from Costco or Ella Paradis’ sensual gift set). If you can think of it, it probably exists. Yep, there’s an advent calendar out there for everyone that you’re bound to love. And now: calling all beauty fans! Rejoice, for we’ve found the perfect advent calendar that’s a must-have this holiday season. Trader Joe’s has released their 12 Days of Beauty curated beauty collection and it’s filled with all of their cult-favorite beauty products. This holiday season just got a whole lot — dare I say — more beautiful.

Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoeslist spotted the advent beauty calendar at the chain’s location in Los Angeles, writing, “👀 its back! 12 Days of Beauty! What is your favorite item in this?”

If you haven’t splurged on TJ’s beauty products before, trust us, it’s life-changing. Their quality products at low prices are severely underrated.

And now is the perfect time to add some new products to your beauty care routine that won’t break the bank. Priced at $19.99, this calendar is full of all the goodies you’ll need.

This 12-day collection includes customer fave products like their: Cranberry Cider Shimmer Body Wash, Winter Citrus Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream, Blueberry & Acai Facial Scrub, Exfoliating Sugar Cube, Pomegranate Moisturizing Lip Balm, Rose Facial Oil, and Warm Vanilla Body Butter — just to name a few (after all, you’re supposed to find a surprise behind each door).

One dedicated commenter wrote, “I’ve called every morning for weeks 😂 Finally they said they were in so I raced over and bought 6 today.”

Buy one for yourself (or six) and stock up on Christmas presents for your friend. And if you prefer to do your shopping online, check out these amazing beauty advent calendars from Nordstrom.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: