Thoughtful Gift Ideas For the Wine Lovers in Your Life

‘Tis the season to send wine to everyone you know (after this year, we deserve it). With happy hours, holiday parties and just plain old get-togethers on hold this year, you can still raise a glass of really good wine with friends and family virtually. We’re here to help you pick the best wine gifts with our guide.

Because most aren’t opting to hand over the bottles in person, we’ve rounded up a ton of wine delivery and subscription services that’ll send vino straight to the recipient’s door. It’s that easy.

Whether you’re shopping for a virtual office holiday party or trying to send some bottles to your Cabernet Sauvignon-obsessed mother-in-law, we’ve got you covered. Some of the wine services we found curated gift sets for every type of wine lover—some of them have clever names to boot.

We even spotlighted a few subscription services, with which you can send an introductory box, that’ll help the person on your list find their wine. The bottles are either chosen by a quiz and algorithm or you can get white, red and rosé sets. These subscription boxes usually offer a first-time users discounts, too, so sending wine doesn’t have to break the bank.

And if you’re one of those shoppers who delay until the last possible minute to send a gift, there’s an alcohol delivery service that can get wine to your in-law’s house in an hour (if the service is available in their area).

So you can take a deep breath, pour yourself a glass and relax, shopping for wine doesn’t have to be that stressful. These gifts will even please the aspiring wine sommelier in your life.

Courtesy of Winc. Winc.

For Your Best Friend

If you’ve got an idea of the kind of wine your friend likes, gift them a month of Winc. With Winc, you take a short quiz about the sorts of flavors you (or your friend) enjoys and then they select some wine for you. Winc ages like a fine wine, it uses your first round of feedback and an algorithm to determine what wines to send you next. They get better each time. Right now, Winc is offering $22 off your first order of four bottles.

Winc Box $39/order Buy now

Courtesy of Wine.com. Wine.com.

For the French Wine Obsessive

If you know someone who can’t get enough of French red wine, this is the gift set for them. It comes with a Pinot Noir, a Bordeaux and a Rhone Blend. It’s currently $15 off, too. If this isn’t their jam but you like the idea, Wine.com also has other thoughtful gift sets for the wine lover in your life.

Tour de France Wine Gift Set $49.99 Buy now

Courtesy of Vinebox. Vinebox.

For the Wine Tasting Fan

For those who love a good countdown (and a lot of wine), Vinebox’s 12 Nights of Wine makes the perfect present. Vinebox has rounded up a ton of high-quality wines to send 2020 out the door, and the wine comes in perfume-like tubes. They can send you personalized reviews via text or Zoom.

12 Nights of Wine $129 Buy now

Courtesy of Firstleaf. Firstleaf.

For the Wine Newbie

If you’re shopping for a recent college grad or someone who’s just getting into wine, Firstleaf is the way to go. The subscription service helps the user find their wine through their quiz and algorithm. It’s $40 for the first box of six wines, and then subsequent boxes are around $90 a month. They can pause the membership or change the delivery frequency at any time.

Firstleaf $40 Buy now

Courtesy of Usual Wines.

For the Non-Discriminating Drinker

Let’s say you’re searching for a wine gift for someone who loves all different types of wine equally. We know, it’s kind of rare. You should check out Usual Wines’ Mixed Pack, which contains Brut, red, and Rosé without any added sugar, so they won’t get massive hangovers from indulging a little bit too much.

Usual Wines Mixed Pack $96 Buy now

Courtesy of California Wine Club.

For the Person Who Wishes They Were in Napa

Napa might not be feasible for your the California winery fan in your life right now, so give them the next best thing. California Wine Club has a gift set that includes two bottles of wine from small California wineries and Uncorked, which is a guide to the winery the wines came from.

California Wine Club Premier Series $40.95 Buy now

Courtesy of Wine Insiders. Courtesy of Wine Insiders.

For the Person Always Near the Fireplace

Get cozy with four Cabernet Sauvignon bottles, which come in an elegant crate from Wine Insiders. This wine is perfectly accompanied by a roaring fire and a fluffy pair of slippers. There are plenty of other gift sets to browse, too.

Wine Insiders Fireside Cabs Wood Crate Set $100 Buy now

Courtesy of Wine Access. Wine Access

For Your Boss Or Coworkers

If you’re attending a Zoom holiday party, you better have some wine ready to go. Wine Access has you covered with this specific set. The retailer also has other wine pairings for Thanksgiving, Virtual First Dates and Making the Most of Your Quiet Time.

2020 Remedy Set: Power-Corking At The Holiday Office Zoom Party $103 Buy now

Courtesy of Drizly. Drizy.

For Super Last-Minute Gifts

You can order a bottle and get it to sent to a friend or family member’s doorstep in under an hour with Drizly. Talk about last-minute—though we don’t recommend you wait until December 25 to decide to send a bottle. Just check to make sure Drizly is available in your area before ordering. If you aren’t sure which bottle to get, Drizly has also put together a gift guide.

Drizly Wine Delivery $3.49+ Buy now

Courtesy of Naked Wines. Naked Wines.

For the Brunch Crew

If you can’t celebrate brunch in-person, do it virtually with this 11-bottle set from Naked Wines. Don’t worry it comes with all of the sparkling wine you could need.

Naked Wines Best of the Brunch 11-Pack $131.89 Buy now

