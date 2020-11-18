Costco Is Selling a Pop-Up ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Advent Calendar

We have many holiday traditions that are near and dear to our hearts, from festive family meals (hello, turkey) to special Christmas cookies, holiday rom-com binge watches and more. But one of our favorite ways to pass the days until Christmas is counting down with the help of an advent calendar. These days you can find advent calendars stuffed with everything from dog treats to wine, but we were particularly interested when we saw that Costco is now selling a The Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar that pops up into a themed Christmas tree.

Super cute, right? It’s the Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop-Up Advent Calendar from Insight Editions. The calendar pops up into a spooky Christmas tree, and inside the calendar are 25 Nightmare Before Christmas-themed ornaments that can be hung on the tree itself (and displayed in all their glory even after the holidays are over). A 28-page book about Halloween Town, Jack Skellington, and all of his neighbors there is also included with the calendar. It’s a perfect gifts for kids who like the movie, and for adults who are big fans of Burton’s work. And unlike those flimsy calendars filled with cheap chocolates, you’ll actually want to leave this one out on display.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Pop-Up Advent Calendar is currently available at select Costco stores for a limited time. And though it’s not available on Costco’s website for online ordering, we’re happy to announce that we did find it on Amazon.

However, stock is limited, so if you want to countdown the days to Christmas with Jack Skellington and the other residents of Halloween Town, you’d better act quickly.

