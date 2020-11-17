Just a friendly reminder that Black Friday is just a little over a week away, but thanks to 2020’s delayed shipping schedules, we’re getting the deals earlier than ever. So, many of our favorite post-Thanksgiving shopping spots currently have deals going on — from Target to Dyson — but one of our guilty pleasures is most definitely Ulta Beauty. Because we all deserve an early holiday treat, you’re gong to want to snag some things from their early holiday savings event.

Ulta Beauty’s Hello Holiday event is only going on through today, November 17th, and you can score up to 50 percent off just about everything you want under your tree this year. You’ll be covered in new beauty and skincare finds from head to toe, and you’ll even get free shipping on purchases $35 and up. Guess we were really good this year after all!

Some standout deals include 25 percent off the entire Mario Badescu line (seriously), half off the Bare Mineral Ageless Collection, 40 percent off select Perricone MD items, and 30 percent off Clinique’s Jumbo Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator. And that’s just scratching the surface.

You can also shop hair tools and products to help you give your hair TLC at home. So, get a head start on your holiday shopping this year so you don’t have to deal with the panic of losing out on a Black Friday sale. Check out our top picks below that are sure to help you ring in the holidays with healthy hair and glowing skin!

Mario Badescu Kit — 25% Off

Image: Mario Badescu.

This cult-fave skincare brand is rarely on sale, so this is the deal of a century. Take care of your early shopping in one swoop with this complete anti-aging kit. You’ll get a foaming cleanser, glycolic acid toner, collagen moisturizer, mask, and eye cream so you can put your best face forward.

Mario Badescu Anti Aging Regimen Kit $22.50 Buy now

Mini Facial Toning Device — 30% Off

Image: NuFace.

Bring the magic of a spa facial into your bathroom with a coveted NuFace toning tool. This mini, non-invasive device sculpts the face using gentle microcurrent — it’s basically a workout for your face.

NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device $139.00 Buy now

Lancome UV Expert SPF 50 Sunscreen – 30% Off

Image: Lancome.

You may be inside more these days, but you should still be wearing sunscreen every single day, and this cooling one will make you look forward to putting it on. This luxurious SPF 50 sunscreen provides maximum protection and doubles as a primer so you can get your routine done in less time.

UV Expert Aquagel Defense Sunscreen, Primer & Moisturizer SPF 50 $27.30 Buy now

Chi Flat Iron — $20 Off

Image: Chi.

If your current flat iron is on the fritz, it’s the perfect time to get your hands on a foolproof Chi iron. It’ll last forever, and heats up in just 40 seconds so you can get your hair styled faster.

Oh So Fresh 1'' Ceramic Flat Iron $59.00 Buy now

Living Proof Nourishing Styling Cream – 40% Off

Image: Living Proof.

Tame frizzy strands on the spot with this lightweight conditioning cream. It blocks humidity while enhancing shine — and it’s safe for color-treated hair.

No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream $22.80 Buy now

