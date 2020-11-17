While Black Friday is just a little over a week away, the deals are rolling in right this very second. And let us tell you, there are a lot. We’ve got a few items on our list, like Dyson vacuums and Oprah’s favorite things. But at the very top of our list is none other than Ina Garten’s favorite Le Creuset Dutch oven, and boy are there plenty majorly discounted already. We’re talking up to 41 percent off. Time to go on a shopping spree!

It’s the perfect time to treat yourself to some gorgeous — and quality — cookware just in time for the holiday season, so why not do yourself a favor and get it for a fraction of the price? I mean, we’re not all blessed with an Ina Garten-level budget so a sale is the best time to snag one of these timeless pieces of cookware. And luckily, all of your favorite retailers are dropping early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Le Creuset — from Amazon and Wayfair to Nordstrom.

Le Creuset Heritage Bakeware 4-Piece Set— 31% Off at Nordstrom Rack

We just found out you can snag Le Creuset for a steal at Nordstrom Rack, so we will be doing nothing but shopping for every item on sale until further notice. They’ve even got this perfect baking bundle for 31 percent off.

Heritage Bakeware 4-Piece Set - Mist Grey $119.97 Buy now

Le Creuset 3.5 qt. Cast Iron Round Sauteuse – 40% Off at Wayfair

Wayfair dropped its Black Friday event earlier than everyone else — we’re talking before Halloween — and of course, they ushered in the shopping season with a major deal on Ina Garten’s favorite Dutch oven. You can shop the rest of the can’t-miss deals here.

Le Creuset 3.5 qt. Cast Iron Round Sauteuse $179.95 Buy now

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid — 22% Off at QVC

It’s casserole season! Treat your favorite one-and-done meals to this gorgeous rectangular dish, complete with a matching lid. QVC also has a plethora of other deals on Le Creuset, so we’ll keep you up to date with what goes on sale as we approach actual Black Friday.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid $85.00 Buy now

Four Mini Cocottes with Cookbook — 15% Off at Nordstrom

Chances are you're already picking up some covetable gifts at Nordstrom this year, so don't forget to get something for yourself! They've got an assortment of Le Creuset on sale, including this adorable quartet of mini cocottes, complete with a Le Creuset cookbook.

Four Mini Cocottes with Cookbook $100.00 Buy now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill — 41% off at Amazon

Amazon just kicked off its Black Friday event, and it’s loaded with up to 41% off all the Le Creuset you could ever dream of. From this sleek griddle to Ina Garten’s favorite Dutch oven that’ll handle any holiday meal, you’re going to want it all. You can shop other Le Creuset deals on Amazon too, so make sure to take a peek before they’re sold out!

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, 9.75", Caribbean $99.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

