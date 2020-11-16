Amazon’s Black Friday Kitchen Deals Include Instant Pots and More

Thanks to the unusual state of the world, this year, Amazon has shared some of its Black Friday Deals earlier than ever, and we’re more than ready to start shopping. Retail therapy counts as real therapy, right? Chances are many of us will be skipping the in-store deals at our favorite big box stores this year, so Amazon’s digital Black Friday Deals are where we’re looking for the perfect gifts for our loved ones. If you or someone you’re present-hunting for likes to cook, you’ll be happy to know that Amazon’s Black Friday Kitchen deals are totally epic this year. They’re offering steep sale prices on all kinds of kitchen essentials, like non-stick frying pans and hand mixers, as well as appliances like SodaStreams and InstantPots.

If you’re as excited about holiday shopping as we are, then take a look at some of the best Amazon Black Friday kitchen deals we found – you won’t be disappointed.

T-fal 12-Inch Fry Pan With Lid

A nice nonstick fry pan is always a welcome gift for the cooks in the family. Non-stick pans don’t last forever, so chances are someone you love could use this as a replacement.

Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer

For making whipped potatoes, cakes, quickbreads, and more, this ergonomic Oster hand mixer is a must in the kitchen. Even better? It heats your ingredients gently while you mix, so you never have to worry about having room temperature butter on hand again.

Ultra Plus Center Pull Towels

If you or someone you love is still worried about running out of paper towels, this 6-pack of 600-towel rolls of paper towels (that’s 3,600 paper towels total) will ease that concern.

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker

We’re as obsessed with La Croix as the next person, but buying all those cans is kind of wasteful (and the cost adds up). Bubbly water lovers will go gaga for this SodaStream bundle, which comes with two carbonation canisters, two bottles, and two different flavorings.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini

For those who live in smaller spaces and who are cooking for just one or two people, the Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini is a total lifesaver, timesaver, and spacesaver! Its 3-quart size won’t take up too much valuable counter space, but it’s still big enough for pressure or slow-cooking your favorite meals.

Premium Cocktail Shaker Bar Tools Set

A lot of us are learning to make cocktails at home for the first time, and this handy cocktail shaker kit gives you all of the tools you need to become an amateur mixologist.

