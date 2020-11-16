If you’d had your eyes on a Dyson vacuum for quite some time, but don’t want to fork out $600-plus for one of these cult-favorite vacuums, we just found the ultimate lookalike on Amazon. Oh, and it’s roughly more than $300 cheaper! Let us introduce you to the Proscenic handheld vacuum, which is just $239 — a steal compared to Dyson’s steep price tag.

This sleek, cordless vacuum has the key features of a coveted Dyson vacuum — and even more. It boasts a fancy high-tech touch screen that lets you control the settings with ease. You can change the cleaning mode, see the current battery level, and it even tells you if there’s anything wrong with your device. The future of vacuuming is here!

According to many raving reviews, it’s the ultimate Dyson V11 alternative. So, go ahead, treat yourself to the (early) holiday gift of always-clean floors. And if you’re still set on getting a Dyson vacuum, we’ve rounded up all the can’t-miss Dyson early Black Friday deals here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This vacuum has all the bells and whistles you could ever want: three cleaning modes for every floor type, removable battery, and an ultra-powerful motor for easy cleaning.

Proscenic P11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $239 on Amazon.com Buy now

