Costco Is Selling Adorable Succulent Terrariums And We’re Obsessed

Quarantine has turned some of us into first-time plant moms, thanks to the realization that our living spaces could use some sprucing up (now that, you know, we’re really living in them). And as we approach colder weather, we’ll be spending even more time indoors than usual. Enter: the hard-to-kill succulent. We’ve been obsessed with these little darlings for a while now, from Aldi’s Glow-In-The-Dark succulents to these cute succulent trios, and now it looks like we have a new excuse to purchase more of these beloved houseplants, because Costco is selling a succulent terrarium that’s too good of a deal to pass up.

Costco fan account @costcobuys shared the warehouse giant’s newest addition to their garden section on Instagram, captioning the post, “How CUTE is this 8” succulent terrarium I spotted at Costco? 😍 I am OBSESSED with succulents and this is no exception!☝🏼”

Nope, this truly is no exception and we want it in our house immediately. This delightful succulent is small enough that it can be placed on your desk and is bound to lighten up your WFH day. Plus, it’s a steal at just $19.99.

And if you’re not a Costco member? Check out this cute DIY Living Arrangement Terrarium Kit from Etsy.

