Williams Sonoma’s Stellar ‘Star Wars’ Collection Includes a Baby Yoda Instant Pot

You might’ve remembered Williams Sonoma debuting its highly anticipated Star Wars collection last year. It included sleek Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker, a Darth Vader Dutch oven, and even a set of adorable Alliance Droids mini round cocottes. This year, the Star Wars collection is back and, honestly, better than ever — thanks to the addition of four new Star Wars-themed Instant Pots.

Williams Sonoma’s Star Wars collection boasts 24 kitchenware products, from Storm Trooper spatulas and Darth Vader ice molds to Star Wars character-shaped pop molds, pancake molds, and cookie cutters.

Williams Sonoma 'Star Wars' Pancake Molds $19.95 Buy now

But it’s the Instant Pots that’ve caught our eye, particularly the Baby Yoda Instant Pot.

'Star Wars' Instant Pot Child Little Bounty $99.95 Buy now

This 6-quart pressure cooker has the cutest print that pays tribute to The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoga. And if you (or the kids) are a big fan of the Mandalorian character, Williams Sonoma’s also selling a Baby Yoda ice mold, mug, and spatula. Make it a set!

Williams Sonoma has three other Star Wars-themed Instant Pots: Darth Vader, R2-D2, and BB-8.

With Christmas coming up, this collection also includes a great gift idea: the Star Wars Cookie Cutters, Spatula & Kids Apron Set. Just look at it; how cute is this?

'Star Wars' Cookie Cutters, Spatula & Kids Apron Set $79.85 Buy now

View the entire Star Wars collection on Williams Sonoma’s website.

