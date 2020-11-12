We Just Found Out Martha Stewart Has a Secret Amazon Store & It’s Packed with Holiday Gifts

If you do some serious sleuthing, you’ll discover that Amazon has a treasure chest of hidden stores. Today’s discovery? Martha Stewart’s secret Amazon store, and it’s saving us this holiday season. From gourmet food gift baskets and holiday decor to all her cookbooks, it’s really got everything for everyone on your list (and yourself).

We trust Martha Stewart when it comes to anything she recommends — like these Egyptian cotton sheets or these Thanksgiving side dishes — so we’re fully prepared to buy all our holiday gifts from her newfound Amazon store. After all, has she ever disappointed us?

Ahead, check out the best items we found from the under-the-radar storefront that’ll make your holiday shopping a one-and-done deal. Now that your holiday shopping is taken care of thanks to Martha Stewart and Amazon, you can just sit back, relax, and whip up the next Martha Stewart recipe on your list.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Martha Stewart Charcuterie and Gourmet Meats Gift Basket

The foodie in your life will be delighted to receive this curated box of gourmet goodies. This charcuterie-in-a-box has everything they need from meats and cheese to a savory mustard. You can also shop a variety of other food baskets here.

Martha Stewart Charcuterie and Gourmet Meats Gift Basket $114.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection

Cooking and baking books are always a foolproof gift for any foodie, and Martha Stewart’s secret store is full of all her greatest hits. From tasty cakes to slow-cooker recipes, there’s a cookbook for everyone.

Martha Stewart Cake Perfection Book $26.92 on Amazon.com Buy now

Blue Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect faux Christmas tree, Martha Stewart has plenty in store. You can shop all of them here.

MARTHA STEWART Blue Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree, 5 Feet, Clear Lights $188.66 on Amazon.com Buy now

Martha Stewart Coffee By Barrie House

We were today years old when we found out that Stewart has her own coffee line, but were we really that surprised? We’re stocking up on this fair trade java for gifts and ourselves.

Martha Stewart Coffee By Barrie House $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Martha Stewart Cake Perfection Decorating Set

Make some memories this holiday by putting your cake-making skills to the test. Thanks to this all-in-one cake-decorating set from the queen of all things home, you’ll have everything you need to make a Stewart-approved dessert at home.

Martha Stewart Cake Perfection Decorating Set $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

