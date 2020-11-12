Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Moisturizing Secret & You Can Buy It Now

The most important step in any skincare routine is making sure your face is moisturized (and no, this isn’t up for debate in my mind). There’s something so soothing about slathering a rich cream or oil over your face — especially as colder weather sets in. We love following the beauty routines of our favorite celebrities, and recently, we’ve been shopping this Oprah-favorite moisturizer. But now, we have a new product we’re ready to stock up on, thanks to Chrissy Teigen. The model mama just shared her ultimate beauty secret: Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil. And if it will make our skin look even half as glow-y as Chrissy’s? Well, add 20 to our carts.

While recording her nighttime skincare routine on her Instagram story, Teigen shared her must-have face oil. “This next step is very important, It’s a secret but I will share it,” said the model. We’re reaching for our pens and notebook…

She begins by telling the story of when her makeup artist, Nova Kaplan, gave her a tiny unmarked bottle. “She said it was amazing and that it had one ingredient,” continued Teigen. “I didn’t believe it.”

However, Teigen quickly became a convert upon her first use. “When I tell you my life changed, it did. I have so many face oils so I didn’t really believe it but when I tell you I woke up and my skin was like plump and supple and even. It was like magic,” said Teigen.

The model reassured her audience that this was not an ad and she indeed just loved this product so much that she wanted to share with the world, “Everyone always asks what I use, and it’s this.”

She explained that she uses the oil all day if she’s not wearing makeup and sometimes tries to keep it in place with her favorite face cream (Sadly, she did not name drop the cream).

“It’s holy, it’s amazing. It’s good, OK? It’s so good,” ended Teigen. Teigen’s skin is just about our dream so we’re going to go ahead and trust her on this one. You can grab the Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil on Credo for $72.

Buy Now! $72 Buy now

You can also get it on Amazon.

We have our fingers crossed Chrissy will share more of her favorite products soon (perhaps that mystical moisturizer she mentioned in her IG Story)!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: