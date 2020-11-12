Martha Stewart Just Shared Her Top 5 Must-Have Kitchen Tools for Holiday Cooking

As you bookmark Thanksgiving recipes, from side dishes and desserts to cocktails, you might’ve also started a different list: a list of kitchen tools glaringly missing from your culinary arsenal, like Dutch ovens and serveware. But what are the best products to purchase? And where should you start looking first? For answers, turn to the cooking and entertaining queen herself, Martha Stewart, who just shared her top five must-have for holiday cooking.

“Consider this your Martha-approved list for Thanksgiving prep!” Stewart writes on Instagram.

Stewart’s list has all the essentials you either didn’t realize you needed or could use an upgrade, from a covered roaster to measuring cups. And even better, you can shop all the items on Macy’s.

Without further ado, Stewart’s must-have holiday cooking tools…

Dutch oven

One of the more beautiful pieces in the Martha Stewart Collection is Stewart’s enameled cast-iron 6-quart Dutch oven, created exclusively for Macy’s. It’s available in five different colors (white, charcoal, black, cherry, and lemon), and it’s affordable, too — compared to Le Creuset, at least.

Martha Stewart Collection Dutch Oven $199 Buy now

Measuring cups & measuring spoons

Stewart’s collection includes gorgeous copper-plated measuring spoons and measuring cups. Even better? They’re currently on sale for more than 30 percent off.

Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Plated Measuring Cups $40.99 Buy now

Covered roaster

Stewart’s covered roaster is so popular, it’s already sold out on Macy’s. We did, however, find a close second: Viking’s stainless steel oval roaster with a metal induction lid and rack. This one’s on sale on Amazon, too.

Viking 3-Ply Stainless Steel Oval Roaster $149.95 Buy now

Meat thermometer

What sets Stewart’s meat thermometer apart is its easy-to-read dial that details exactly what temp your poultry, beef, ham and more should be for safe consumption.

Martha Stewart Collection Meat Thermometer $10.99 Buy now

Serveware

For a simple, yet elegant setting, look no further than Stewart’s baroque 12-piece dinnerware set. It includes gold-tone trimmed dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls.

Martha Stewart Collection Baroque 12-Pc. Dinnerware Set $119.99 Buy now

Happy shopping!

