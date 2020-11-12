Costco’s Refrigerator Storage Bins Are On Sale Through Sunday

Don’t you hate it when you just want to grab something quickly from your fridge and instead it turns into a foraging expedition? Yeah, us too. Hey, we get it; the refrigerator isn’t the most organized part of our kitchen, either. Luckily, we can change that pretty easily, thanks to this latest deal from Costco: an iDesign 4-piece kitchen bin set. Hello, organized refrigerator — it’s been a while since we’ve met.

Costco fan account @costcobuys shared the storage bin sale on Instagram, captioning the post, “This super useful 4pc kitchen bin set I’ve posted in the past is on sale through 11/15 for $4 off! 🙌🏼 Such a good deal! 😍 ($15.99 through 11/15)”.

You can also snag iDesign products at Amazon and Target if you prefer to shop there.

That’s right, these lovely kitchen bins can be yours for only $15.99, but you have to act quick as the limited-time sale will only be available until Sunday. (We suggest grabbing a set while you pick up one of these wildly discounted Instant Pots).

This 4-piece set can help you keep everything from cans of seltzer or soda to produce in its (very neat) place. Plus, it will help you utilize all space in the depths of your refrigerator without it looking cluttered. The open-top design of the containers will keep all items easily accessible and are also suitable as a storage container in other areas of your home.

All you need is a Costco membership — and a little time to organize.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: