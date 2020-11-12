

While retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon are probably the first things that come to mind during Black Friday, let’s not forget about smaller businesses that need some love during this shopping season. Thanks to Etsy, supporting independent artists and stores will be easier than ever because they just announced their biggest Cyber Week event ever!

The sale officially starts on November 25th, but if you have the Etsy app, you’ll get early access on November 23rd at 12AM EST (early access makes this sale two days longer than last year). You’ll be able to save up to 60 percent off a variety of one-of-a-kind items you can only find on Etsy — from Christmas gifts to something to treat yourself. All the deals will be live here.

Check out some of the items we’re going to add to our carts once the sale starts, and make sure to check out all our other favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here. In the meantime, you can also shop these foolproof gifts from Etsy.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Minimalist Salt & Pepper Shakers — 20% Off

Give the Ina Garten fan in your life something chic for her kitchen, like these sculptural salt and pepper shakers. Made from Basalt rock clay and white cream ceramics, this practical gift doubles as art.

Basalt Ceramic Shakers $56.00 Buy now

Personalized Ornament with Initial Monogram

If you have a family tradition of gifting a new ornament to a loved one every year, you just landed on the one to get. This hand-stitched hoop is adorned with festive greenery that’s simple and sophisticated.

Personalized Ornament with Initial Monogram $24.00 Buy now

Recycled Wood Cutting Board — 20% Off

Give them the gift of easier meal prep with this gorgeous, recycled wood cutting board. Bonus: This eco-friendly kitchen essential is one you won’t feel the need to hide away.

Mixed Color End Grain Cutting Board $130.00 Buy now

Custom Family Portrait — 20% Off

If you’re shopping for parents or grandparents who have everything, we have a feeling they don’t have this unique family portrait hanging on their walls. It’s also from a Black-owned shop, and Etsy also has many others participating in their Cyber Week event this year.

Custom Family Portrait $138.62 Buy now

Face Mask Chain — 20% Off

This year’s (unexpected) must-have holiday gift: face mask accessories. Help your friends and family stay safe while looking stylish with one of these personalized chains that’ll help them hold their mask hands free.

Pastel Face Mask Chain Holder $8.95+ Buy now

