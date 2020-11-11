Ina Garten’s Favorite Dutch Oven Is Part of QVC’s Early Black Friday Sale

If you’re on the hunt for some shiny new cookware for your holiday dinners, you’re in luck! QVC just dropped a massive early Black Friday sale on Le Creuset cookware — otherwise known as one of Ina Garten’s go-to brands in the kitchen — and we’re buying it all. Yes, actual Black Friday isn’t technically until the day after Thanksgiving, but due to the pandemic, retailers are getting a head start to compensate for delayed shipping times. So, consider this sale an early holiday gift.

The deal we’re most excited about? You can score Ina Garten’s favorite Dutch oven for just $199 (regularly $242), so we’re buying one for ourselves and someone else like our sisters, moms, or a best friend. Other standout deals include the Le Creuset Rectangular Platter, which is 22 percent off the already discounted QVC price, and the Le Creuset Steel Stockpot. This sale is going on through November 17th and is a basically a one-stop-shop for all your holiday cookware needs. Goodbye, holiday-cooking stress!

Ahead, check out the best deals from QVC’s early Black Friday sale that you can treat yourself to right now! If you needed another reason to shop, today also happens to be Singles Day (basically the pre-Black Friday shopping day), and QVC’s also got a major sale happening on a variety of other items you need.

Le Creuset 5.25-qt Cast Iron Deep Dutch Oven

If you only want to pick one thing, let it be this deep Dutch oven. This durable and multifunctional piece comes in 11 gorgeous colors, and it can sear, slow cook, braise, and roast so you don’t need multiple cookware pieces to get your holiday cooking done.

Le Creuset 5.25-qt Cast Iron Deep Dutch Oven $199.98 Buy now

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Holidays mean it’s time for all the casseroles, and therefore, casserole dishes galore. Cook, transport, and store your side dishes in this gorgeous platter — complete with a matching lid. The large handles make it easy to carry, and it’s even fridge, freezer, and dishwasher safe.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid $85.00 Buy now

Le Creuset 10-qt Enamel on Steel Stockpot

A reliable stockpot is a must for all those stews and soups you’ll be making this winter season, and this sleek one has you covered. It’s compatible with all cooktops, it has triple-welded side handles, and has an easy-to-clean interior.

Le Creuset 10-qt Enamel on Steel Stockpot $89.98 Buy now

