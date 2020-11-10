Soon, You’ll Be Able to Shop at Ulta During Your Target Run

Fans of Ulta Beauty will be thrilled to hear that soon you’ll be able to shop your favorite beauty products at one of your favorite retailers: Target. The retailer has been blessing their customers with exciting news recently (don’t miss their unbeatable Black Friday sales!) but this exciting new collaboration with Ulta Beauty is definitely not new territory for Target. Some of their other popular partnerships include Disney, CVS, and Starbucks. We can’t wait until we’re able to shop our favorite moisturizers and pick up some Hot Cocoa Bombs all in one go! A dream come true.

“We couldn’t be happier about bringing these two trusted brands together to redefine retail beauty experiences,” says Brian Cornell, Target’s chairman and CEO. “This matchup brings Ulta Beauty’s coveted prestige beauty assortment, category expertise, and guest loyalty together with Target’s high-growth beauty business and the ease and convenience of our industry-leading fulfillment services.”

Don’t head to stores yet though as the collaboration isn’t expected to launch until 2021.

Target stores will begin to implement the new beauty experience in about 100 Target stores nationwide — with more locations opening in the coming years. And if you’re not a fan of going to stores, the new Ulta Beauty products will also be able to be shopped Target’s website.

An early concept rendering of the distinctive Ulta Beauty at Target experience that’s currently being designed to appear in select Target locations starting in 2021. Not reflective of the final design. Target.com

And the news just gets better. Target is also planning on revamping the Ulta Beauty at Target shopping experience — similar to Ulta’s current GLAMLab (Ulta’s virtual try-on tool that provides a safe way for shoppers to test out products before buying). Plus, they’ll have trained team members to answer all of our beauty questions should we have any. Ah-mazing!

For now, you can shop Ulta Beauty’s holiday gifts to hold you over this holiday season!

We’re so excited, and will be following more news about the partnership closely.

