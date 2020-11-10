The Most Searched Pinterest Gifts Of 2020 Are At The Top Of Our Holiday Shopping Lists

Shopping for the holidays shouldn’t be stressful, but we’ve got to admit that it causes us to have more than a little anxiety every year. Finding the perfect gift for the ones you love is a lot of pressure, but it doesn’t have to be. We’ve put together a few great holiday shopping guides even for people who seem impossible to buy presents for, and now Pinterest is sharing the most-searched for gifts on their site to help inspire your gift giving.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It might be a sign of how stressful this year has been overall that, according to Pinterest, people started searching for Christmas gift ideas in May! A little holiday cheer is just what the doctor ordered. They’ve broken down the most-searched for gifts on their site into different categories, including Spend Small, Give Big (affordable “mini” gifts), The Beauty Enthusiast, The New Adventurer (new hikers and campers), and more.

Food gifts and gifts for the kitchen saw an uptick this year, probably because we’ve all been cooking at home so much more. Most of us also had to learn to make our own coffee this year, and if you know someone who became determined to make the perfect cup at home, this Stagg Pour-Over Kettle would be a perfect gift. It also has a sleek modern look that just begs to be left on display in the kitchen. This budget-friendly Bodum kettle on Amazon could be a hit, too.

Courtesy of Fellow Products

Stagg Pour-Over Kettle $79 Buy now

Gifts for the home also saw an increase in interest, because, well, we have nowhere else to go! People were searching for gifts for plant lovers twice as much as usual this year, so if you know someone who recently filled their home with houseplants, maybe this set of bookend planters from Magnolia is the gift to get. We also like this ceramic version with realistic fake succulents for those of us who weren’t blessed with a green thumb.

Courtesy of Magnolia

Bayliss Ceramic Bookend Set $22 Buy now

Last but definitely not least, you’ve got to get holiday gifts for the kids in your life. According to Pinterest, learning toys and kids wooden toys saw huge jumps in interest this year. This wooden kaleidoscope camera from Father’s Factory was their top pick. We also love this more-affordable version from Manhattan Toy, which comes with three interchangeable lenses.

Courtesy of Motherly Motherly

35MM Vintage Wooden Toy Camera $35MM Vintage Wooden Toy Camera 56 Buy now

You can check out the rest of the gifts at the Pinterest Shop.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: