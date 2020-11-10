La Mer Products Are $50 Off at Costco Right Now— & We’ve Never Seen Them This Cheap

Time and time again, Costco surprises us with what it’s got in store. We know you can snag some cult-favorite beauty products at our favorite warehouse retailer, but not until recently did we discover that you can get holy grail La Mer products there. And now, you can get La Mer’s most popular products — including the Moisture Cream — for $50 off for a limited time right now. Happy early holidays to us!

Back in the summer, Costco had a blowout beauty sale on La Mer, Kiehl’s and other luxury beauty items, and we had a heyday to say the least. We were hopeful of another chance to score La Mer for cheap, and now our wish has been granted.

Through November 13th, you can get the 1.7 fluid ounce La Mer The Concentrate, 3.4 fluid ounce La Mer Creme De La Mer The Moisturizing Cream, and the La Mer Eye Concentrate for $50 off. These are member-only deals, so if you’re not part of the club yet, you can get one here so you’ll be on your way to snagging these deals. Full transparency, these products are still not dirt cheap with the $50 off, but if you’re looking to try one of these popular products with some sort of discount, it’s rare to see them on sale.

If you’d rather shop elsewhere, you can get La Mer at Nordstrom right now — and you’ll get a gift with purchase too. Sephora’s also got La Mer too if you want to rack up some Sephora points instead.

No matter where you pick up these beauty must haves, your skin is in for a luxurious treat.

La Mer The Concentrate

This miracle-working serum can help reduce inflammation, along with hydrating dry skin — it’s basically your at-home esthetician. Hello, gorgeous skin even in harsh, winter weather.

LA MER The Concentrate $349.99 Buy now

La Mer Crème de La Mer

If you’re going to splurge on anything from La Mer, it should be this cream. The price tag may still be steep after the discount — down to $350 from $400 — but it rarely goes on sale.

LA MER Creme De La Mer The Moisturizing Cream, 3.4 oz $349.99 Buy now

La Mer Eye Concentrate

This popular eye cream retails for $184.99 and comes down to just $150 with this discount. We’re all spending more time on screens these days, and as a result, our eyes are taking a toll. Help give them some new life with this dark circle eye cream.

La Mer Eye Concentrate $149.99 Buy now

