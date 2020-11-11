Baby, it’s starting to get cold outside. As the air chills, so does your home and workplace. You don’t want to be caught off guard and work in your puffy coat with a blanket draped over your lap all day. It can be hard to be productive when you’re freezing—even when you’re running to the grocery store to pick up a few things. Whether the thermostat is set too low for you and you can’t adjust it or you’re cold despite it being 72 degrees in your home, it’s smart to have one of the best portable heaters on hand.

These mini-heaters can be complete game-changers, and you won’t want to live without them. They’re small but mighty. Don’t let their compact sizes fool you. They will produce blasts of hot air that’ll keep you cozy, even when the rest of your office is freezing cold. Plus, there are a few heaters that’ll shut off once they hit a certain temperature, so you won’t unnecessarily waste energy. There’s also a heater that’s built for both indoor and outdoor use without requiring any electricity at all.

1. Portable Electric Space Heater The portable heater weighs a little over 3 lbs. and isn’t too heavy to move from one room to another. It’s quiet enough to be used to warm a room while you’re sleeping. There’s also a thermostat setting, so the heater will turn itself off when it detects a certain temperature. You can even use this heater in the spring, because it has a cool setting. Courtesy of GiveBest. Portable Electric Space Heater $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Taotronics Space Heater This portable heater uses ceramic elements to heat up and spread hot air throughout the room in just seconds. Its oscillates safely and saves energy when distributing heat throughout the room. The heater is designed to stay upright and won’t tip over. Plus, you can control it from a remote, so you don’t even need to get up to adjust it. Courtesy of Taotronics. Taotronics Space Heater $68.99 on Amazon.com Buy now