Decorating the inside of your home for a particular season is a no-brainer. You want to be surrounded by little knick-knacks that remind you of the season and the nostalgia you have associated with it. The problem is: Only a specific amount of people (and perhaps your social media followers) are going to see these decorations. You want your home to look welcoming and festive from the outside, too.

If you don’t want to spend hours and hours up on a ladder stringing lights on a tree, there’s a much easier and a low-maintenance option. With the best inflatable outdoor decorations, you can set it up under half an hour. All you have to do is put the stakes in the ground, ensure the sandbag base is in the right place and then plug it in, letting the fan do the hard work for you. And voila, your seasonal decorating is done. The inflatables are designed to be weather-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about rain or snow fading them. Plus, some of our picks even have cool LED lights, which will make your home a beacon on your street.

1. OurWarm 5ft Christmas Inflatables Blow Up Yard Decorations This snowman won't melt or fall over, thanks to the sandbags and stakes. It's designed to survive all sorts of weather without fading. There's also a weather-resistant fan inside, which will keep your snowman inflated. The snowman is 5 ft. tall and has rotating LED lights, which will create a snow globe effect on your front lawn.

2. Twinkle Star Christmas Inflatables Celebrate your holidays outdoors with this 7-foot-tall inflatable tree, which features three LED lights. The tree comes fully decked out in 3D ornaments and features a large star on top. There are even three vibrant gifts underneath, but unfortunately, your kids will not be able to open them. The tree is easy to set up, inflating in minutes. And it'll stay up, thanks to the six stakes, the built-in sand bag and three ropes.