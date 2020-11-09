Four Seasons Total Landscaping Merch Is Here & It’s Everything We Need After the Last 4 Years

We all took a collective sigh of relief this weekend when it was announced that Joe Biden would be the new President-elect and Kamala Harris would be the Vice President-elect. After four of the most difficult and terrifying years many of us have faced, there is finally new hope on the horizon and after everything 2020 has thrown at us, it’s exactly the kind of uplifting news we needed. But just when we thought our spirits couldn’t be lifted any higher, the Trump administration’s ineptitude shined ever so brightly during the great Four Seasons debacle of 2020.

If you aren’t familiar, here’s a brief recap. It all started when President Trump tweeted that his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, would be holding a press conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia but the Four Seasons hotel quickly tweeted out that the event would not be taking place at their hotel.

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

President Trump then had to tweet out a correction because his team had mistakenly booked the parking lot of a landscaping company instead of the Four Seasons hotel.

Trump, a hotelier at heart, announces a press conference at Philadelphia's "Four Seasons" at 11, before specifying it's at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30. pic.twitter.com/HmTIPeukNG — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 7, 2020

The landscaping business also happened to be located next to an adult book store and a cremation center. And in case you were wondering, yes the pictures from the event are as magical as you’d imagine.

I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium. pic.twitter.com/P45HV1daD9 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020

It was like the cherry on top of an already great weekend. To commemorate the event, creators quickly got to work making all of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping merchandise that we so desperately needed. So if you too are on the hunt for some epic Four Seasons Total Landscaping merch, we’ve done the hard work of finding it for you. Here are our favorite picks.

