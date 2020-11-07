Roomba Vacuums Are $100 Off at Sam’s Club Through Nov. 15

Black Friday may not be here yet, but the deals have certainly already begun. We have one that will help knock those clean up tasks off your to-do list. Sam’s Club has an amazing sale on the beloved iRobot Roomba Vacuum 692 that we just had to share. From now until November 15, they will be selling it for only $199! Seeing as it originally retails for around $295 this is such a steal.

The account ohheysamsclub shared the early Black Friday special on their Instagram writing “We like to keep it clean over here…literally! Our favorite robotic family member (because he does all his chores without complaining) is $100 off @samsclub right now! Today, 11/7 through 11/15 you can get the @irobot #Roomba 692 for ONLY $199. Pick it up in-store and online! #ad“

Honestly who wants to lug a giant, heavy vacuum around when you can invest in a Robot Vacuum that will allow you to sit back and watch as your floor (and carpet) go from dirty to clean in a matter of minutes — sign me up! The best part about the Roomba 692 is that it can be controlled through both the app on your phone and voice assistant devices such as Alexa and Google Assistant. Wouldn’t you love to set it to clean mode when you are on the go — and come home to immaculately cleaned floors!

We have a feeling these will sell out really fast, so make sure to get one soon!

