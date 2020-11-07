Instant Pots Are Majorly Discounted at Costco Right Now

It’s no surprise that so many people have jumped on the Instant Pot bandwagon. The phenomenon has taken the pressure cooker world by a storm. We’re sure you’ve heard the rumors — perfect hard-boiled eggs and divine pulled pork. Well, it’s true, all of these are possible and more. Another one of the reasons Instant Pots are so loved is the fact that it is useful year-round. If you haven’t experienced firsthand just how magical this kitchen appliance is, you still have time. Costco is now selling a majorly discounted Instant Pot that you can’t miss out on.

The sale was first spotted by Costco fan account @costco_doesitagain. At your local Costco, you’ll be able to find the Duo Gourmet Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for the steal of $59.99. And trust us, this 9-in-1 powerhouse does it all.

With the help of your new pressure cooker, you’ll be able to stand back and watch the appliance whip up entire meals for you. Making healthy meals will no longer be a battle in your kitchen with its fantastic, seamless process.

Moreover, as we approach colder weather, outdoor dining will soon require more than your average coat. With your new Instant Pot, you’ll be able to enjoy a restaurant-quality meal from your very own kitchen table. From a gorgeous meal of roast beef to a hearty seafood paella — the possibilities are endless.

All of these are possible and your new kitchen helper will save you hundreds of hours in the kitchen over the course of a year. Get quick, reliable meals with this Instant Pot. Even better, you still have time to make all of these incredible Holiday dishes.

You can purchase this Instant Pot on Costco’s website or in stores. Not a Costco member? Get one now to get the best deals on all of your holiday shopping.

