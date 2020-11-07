5 Must-Haves From Ulta’s Early Black Friday Sale

Now that we are in the midst of the Holiday season, we only have one thing on our minds: Sales. When we say we’re ready to shop till we (and our wallets) drop, we mean it. So far, we’ve already been blessed with Costco, Walmart, and Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals — and now Ulta has followed suit with their own limited time sale.

With the temperature dropping, we can expect our skin to get a little drier and our hair to feel brittle. Thankfully, there’s always a product out there tailored for you and your specific needs. In time likes these, we turn to some of our favorite brands like Matrix and RoC. And while revamping your skin and hair routine usually can lead to a pretty hefty price tag, these Ulta high-rated products have dropped their prices significantly (You can even score Oprah’s favorite moisturizer on sale). Read on, for we’ve gathered the absolute best products from Ulta that are worth your buck. You’ll thank us later.

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

This cult-favorite CC Cream is basically 3 products in one, including your full-coverage foundation, hydrating anti-aging serum, and mineral sunscreen. Sound too good to be true? It’s not. Developed by plastic surgeons, they’ve found infused collagen, hyaluronic acid, niacin, peptides, and antioxidants into one bottle. Best of all: it’s suitable for all skin types.

Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar Moisturizer

Yes, we’ve reached the infamous moisturizer you’ll want to add to your cart immediately. Oprah’s favorite moisturizer is a lightweight, whipped formula. Clinically proven, this product will give you a longer-lasting glow. Immediately, 94% of people saw an improvement in their skin hydration. Obviously, this is an incredibly impressive statistic, but TBH we were sold when it got the Oprah stamp of approval.

Matrix Biolage SmoothProof Deep Treatment Pack Multi-Use Hair Mask

Need a quick hair treatment but don’t have the time to go into the salon? Get instant gratification and a total hair transformation with this $10 hair mask. This product is small but mighty with each pack containing at least four full applications. Bye-bye frizz and hello softer hair!

RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Daily Serum

If your skin is looking a little dull we recommend using this serum for a brighter and tighter complexion. Its highly potent formula is packed with Vitamin C and an energizing Nonapeptide. Additionally, this serum instantly revives tired skin and reduces lines and wrinkles. Get your glow on ladies!

CHI Pink Temperature Control Hairstyling Iron

We all know a good hair iron is a styling essential. CHI for Ulta Beauty’s hair iron features LED temperature control and award-winning CHI ceramic plates — leaving your hair instantly silky and shiny hair. There’s no room for brittle hair here, as this hair styling tool locks in your hair moisture. Thus, leaving you with a salon-worthy look without ever leaving the house.

