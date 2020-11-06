Oprah’s 2020 Favorite Things List Celebrates 50 Black-Owned Businesses

This year, Oprah Winfrey has taken a different approach to her famed Favorite Things list: It’s comprised mostly of Black-owned and -created businesses. In fact, 50 of the 72 products selected were created by Black-owned or -led businesses; and, as Oprah put it in O, The Oprah Magazine, the list has “fascinating gifts for everybody in your life.”

“This year, the elves and I have worked overtime in search of fantastic treats for everyone,” Winfrey writes. “And because Black lives – and Black businesses – matter, most of the items are from Black-owned or -led companies.”

Oprah’s Favorite Things list has it all, from beauty products and sustainable clothing lines such as Paskho, created by Gap and Giorgio Armani’s former creative director Patrick Robinson, to home decor products, kitchenware, and even high quality dog toys and accessories from brands like House Dogge.

“It is my hope that this year’s list will inspire you to express your gratitude for the people that matter most. And to support more Black-owned businesses all year round,” Oprah writes.

The full list will be featured in the December issue of O, which hits newsstands Nov. 17, and at OprahMag.com. But ahead, we’ve listed just a handful of our favorite products from Oprah’s Favorite Things list.

Bychari

Who could forget that “VOTE” necklace former First Lady Michelle Obama wore at the 2020 DNC? Well, that particular necklace was designed by Chari Cuthbert, the founder of jewelry brand Bychari, which sells classic, timeless pieces of jewelry, like these initial rings.

Initial Rings $60 Buy now

Ayesha Curry Dutch Oven

Cookbook author and TV personality Ayesha Curry debuted her kitchenware line in 2017, and since, her skillets and dutch ovens have been a hit.

Ayesha Curry Dutch Oven $69.99 Buy now

54 Thrones Butter Gift Set

Named after the 54 countries in Africa and founded by Christina Funke, 54 Thrones products embrace natural and organic African botanicals.

Butter Gift Set $80 Buy now

Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm Honey

Zach & Zoe Sweet Bee Farm is a family-run business that produces its own honey at their Hunterdon County Farm in New Jersey.

Honey $50 Buy now

Black Card Revoked

Created by Cards For All People, a company whose mission is to create and sell products that celebrate people of all backgrounds and experiences, Black Card Revoked is a family-friendly game that celebrates American Black popular culture. “It’s bound to invoke hilarious debates among young and old alike. Don’t get your black card revoked!” the product description states.

Black Card Revoked $15.97 Buy now

