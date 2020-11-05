This Roomba Vacuum Is $80 Off at Costco & We’re Adding It To Our Carts Immediately

Tidying up your house can mean dedicating a whole day to cleaning and being on your feet all day, scrubbing and dusting away, is definitely not anyone’s dream come true. Thanks to Costco, you can officially check one chore off your to-do list. Along with the warehouse giant’s amazing Black Friday sales, you can now score and enjoy an iRobot Roomba for $80 off. Bye-bye sweeping!

If we’re being honest, chores are no more fun for us than they are for our kids. And yet, they must be done. Robotic vacuums effortlessly make your home spotless but can render a pretty hefty price-tag. The Roomba i4 4150 connects to your WiFi and can be easily operated on your phone. So you can monitor your cleaning helper through your phone and watch its progress (though we think this is one assistant you can trust).

If you have pets, this robot vacuum is ideal as its powerful suction will be able to efficiently deep clean all of the embedded dirt and hair that’s stuck in your carpet. Packed with a premium 3-stage cleaning system and 10x the suction, your cleaning days just got a whole lot shorter.

Image: Courtesy of Roomba.

iRobot Roomba $269.99 Buy now

If you aren’t a Costco member, the same model is also available at Walmart but it will cost you a bit more. If you want to spend under $200, the iRobot Roomba 675 model is on sale on Amazon right now for $179.99

iRobot Roomba 675 $179.99 Buy now

No matter which one you choose, we love Roombas because they can clean hard to reach areas that would typically require a little more physical effort on your part. Can’t reach under the couch or bed? The Roomba can. It will seamlessly move in and out of each room in your home. The I4 navigates and technologically maps your home to keep track of what is has cleaned. Luckily, it can also “climb” onto high-pile carpet, cleaning both rugs and hardwood floors. Clearly, this pro-sweeper knows what it’s doing.

The Roomba i4 model can also be used in tandem with the Braava Jet M6 making the best chore power duo. With the two used together, sweeping and mopping are covered and you can just sit back and wait for the magic to happen.

Braava Jet m6c $449.99 Buy now

Isn’t technology great? So come on, if you don’t have a Costco membership yet, what are you waiting for?!

