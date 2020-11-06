You Can Already Get a Christmas Tree at Costco & It’s On Sale for a Limited Time

We’ve officially entered the holiday season, and while we couldn’t be happier about that, we can’t say the same about our wallets — which is why we’re always on the hunt to find the best deals on the stuff we covet. And while some retailers will be cutting down on their discounts due to the impact of COVID-19, we’re happy to say that Costco isn’t disappointing us when it comes to deals on holiday decor. The wholesale giant is known for having some pretty unmissable sales — and this one is no different. Costco’s online and warehouse sale just started and runs through the end of the month. But the best part? They’re already selling Christmas trees.

Costco fan account @costcodeals, shared the Holiday lookbook on Instagram and we really got excited when we spotted their savings on a gorgeous artificial Christmas tree that stands over seven-feet tall.

Image: Courtesy of Polygroup.

Artificial Tree $379.99 Buy now

Normally $429.99, this holiday stunner is $50 now through November 19th. It comes pre-lit and the lights can also change colors so you can completely customize it to fit your personal preference. You can also save all of that time you wasted fluffing the branches of your old tree because this one comes with Simple Shape technology and requires no additional shaping after its set up.

This tree isn’t the only piece of holiday decor we spotted. Costco is also offering a can’t-miss deal on a beautiful artificial wreath that, like the tree, also comes pre-lit.

Image: Courtesy of Costco.

Artificial Wreath $39.99 Buy now

The lights come with a timer so you don’t even have to worry about remembering to turn them on and off. As Ina Garten would say, “how easy is that?”

Enjoy the sales while they last, Costco member. And if you aren’t already a Costco member, what are you waiting for? Get one now to get the best deals on all of your holiday shopping.

