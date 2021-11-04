Nordstrom’s Black Friday Kicked Off Early This Year — Here Are The Best Deals We Found

Nordstrom decided to give the world an early gift by dropping a set of early Black Friday deals today. It is only November 4, but Black Friday deals are alive across the Internet from Amazon to Best Buy. But this is the first round of deals from Nordstrom. The retailer is offering 40 percent off on fan-favorite brands like Zella and Everlane.

This is just the beginning of Nordstrom’s deals, though. There will be another another pre-Black Friday sale on November 19, and the real deal will start on November 27 and go through November 30. During the actual Black Friday sale, Nordstrom will offer up to 50 percent off on select items. Right now, they’re offering up to 40 percent off.

Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Deals are amazing and here to help you get your shopping done. The great news is that a few of those amazing deals are still available, along with some new ones. Some highlights include up to 40 percent off UGG boots and quite a few of Ina Garten’s favorite cookware items from All-Clad. Basically, you can refresh your kitchen and get new kicks for the whole family.

Barefoot Dreams 2-Pack CozyChic Socks — $19.90, originally $30

Image: Barefoot Dreams. Image: Barefoot Dreams.

Treat yourself to two pairs of top-rated fuzzy socks during this early sale. They’re already a popular item, so you’ll want to get them before they’re gone.

UGG Kids’ Classic II Glitz Bootie — $69.97 – $79.97, originally $110-$130

Image: UGG. Image: UGG.

These winter must-haves are majorly discounted for a limited time, and knowing how many people want UGG boots for the holidays, we don’t think these will last.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware — Up to 33% Off

Courtesy of All-Clad.

Yet again, another Ina Garten favorite is part of Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday. She loves All-Clad’s stainless steel collection, and there are quite a few items on sale right now, including this must-have slow cooker.

Hunter boots for the entire family are part of Nordstrom’s deals, and you’re not going to want to sleep on these cold-weather essentials.

Nordstrom’s curated gift guides for everyone on your list are also live, and you can check them out here. Prepare yourself, though, you’re about to want it all.

BP. Comfy Joggers — $19.90, originally $39

Image: BP. Image: BP.

Snag this best-selling pair of joggers for 48 percent off. These high-rise options will keep you cozy all fall and winter long.

Reversible Knit Blanket — $59.40, originally $99

Image: Nordstrom. Image: Nordstrom.

Add a warm knitted blanket to your bed this winter — and get it for 40 percent off. It’s got a ribbed knit on one side and a waffle stitch on the other.

Sam Edelman Lydell Mixed Media Combat Boot — $125.96, originally $179.95

Image: Sam Edelman. Image: Sam Edelman.

These combat boots were made for walkin’ — and keeping your feet warm with ribbed knitted inserts. These chic boots are 30 percent off now.

Kendra Scott Tess Pendant Necklace — $23.90, originally $50

Image: Kendra Scott. Image: Kendra Scott.

At 52 percent off, Kendra Scott is rarely this deeply discounted. Snag yourself a stylish new necklace for just $24.

