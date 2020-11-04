Nordstrom’s Releasing New Holiday Gifts All November Long — & They Dropped the Fuzzy Birkenstocks of Our Dreams

Finally, we’ve got the lowdown on Nordstrom’s holiday shopping extravaganza, and it’s what shopping dreams are made of. Today, Nordstrom kicked off its Daily Drops event, where they’ll be revealing one brand new item each day through November 22nd. Obviously, the first drop had to be out-of-this-world, and Nordstrom certainly brought their A game with a pair of winter-ready Birkenstocks complete with shearling fur and a cozy gingham print.

So, if you’re one of those people who wears your favorite Birks in the winter at the expense of your cold feet, you can upgrade your summer ones to these cozier versions. Nordstrom also has a variety of other shearling slides in different colors, so if gingham isn’t your thing, you’ve got more options to treat your feet in chilly weather — or inside the house.

These slides are literally the Birkenstocks of our dreams. They also make for the perfect errand-running shoes that you can also wear in the house as slippers — sign us up!

Arizona Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal $124.95 Buy now

If you prefer something more neutral, you can’t go wrong with this classic color:

Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal $149.95 Buy now

We’re not sure what the next Daily Drops will be, but if this first drop is any indication, you’re going to want each and every one of them. Make sure to check out the page here every morning so you can get first dibs on these covetable items for all your holiday gifting needs — and to treat yourself!

And as for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Nordstrom announced it’s starting deals early on November 20th. Again, the details are under wraps, but we can only imagine how many steals there will be. If you can’t wait that long to shop, Nordstrom’s saving the day with 40% off right now, and you can save on a range of cult-favorite things from Le Creuset to a Stokee baby stroller and more.

Nordstrom’s curated gift guides for everyone on your list are also live, and you can check them out here. Prepare yourself, though, you’re about to want it all.

Make sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be keeping tabs on the Nordstrom deals as they roll in, and make sure to check out our favorite Black Friday sales — from Le Creuset to kids toys.

