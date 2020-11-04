If you’ve already gotten on the organizing bandwagon and you’ve given your once-disastrous pantry or closet an overhaul, congrats! But, there’s one area of organizing you may have not thought you needed to tackle: your gift wrap, ornament, and wreath storage situation. You likely keep these items in your attic or in your garage storage shelves, so because they’re out of sight most of the year, you don’t think to tidy them up until you meet the pile of items once each year.

But with a few life-changing organizing tools, you can make finding them a lot easier each year — and reduce the time it takes you to put everything away too. Did you know there actually is such a thing as wreath organizers — and double-decker ones to top that? Prepare for your organizing dreams to come true with these three must-have storage solutions for all your gift wrapping, ornament, and wreaths.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Premium Christmas Gift Wrap Organizer You can never have too much wrapping paper for every occasion, but when it becomes too cluttered and you can’t see what you have, then it become a problem. Keep all your wrapping paper in sight with this smart organizer, which will also keep dust and dirt out. It fits 18 to 24 rolls. It also has two clear pockets for bags, tissue paper, and bows, for a gift wrap station of your dreams. The slim design will also fit under the bed. Amazon. Premium Christmas Gift Wrap Organizer $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Snapware Snap ‘N Stack Square 3-Tier Seasonal Ornament Storage Container Never break a sentimental ornament ever again with this thoughtfully divided organizer made just for tree decor. This three-tier container holds up to 48 ornaments, and thanks to the stacking design, you can take advantage of unused vertical space. The airtight container will keep dust out, and you can remove the dividers to customize the space inside. Amazon. Snapware Snap 'N Stack Square 3-Tier Seasonal… $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now