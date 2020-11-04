Welcome to Black Friday month! That’s right — if you didn’t get an influx of emails from stores already this month, just wait. Black Friday isn’t just tied down to the day after Thanksgiving this year — deals are dropping right this very second. One of our favorite Black Friday items to shop for? Dyson vacuums — and now there’s no need to wait all month to get one for a steal. Plenty of stores from Target to Best Buy are slashing prices on Dyson vacuums now to bring some holiday joy early — we’re talking up to $150 off.

You most likely shopped Amazon Prime Day a few weeks ago, which was delayed due to the pandemic. It officially marked the start of the holiday shopping season, so stores are following suit with month-long deals. At first, it might’ve seemed like too much shopping, but it actually removes the panic-inducing hype of only having one day to score the deal of a century. We could all use less chaos in our lives right now, and we’re so here for this month-long Black Friday extravaganza to make shopping for the holidays a lot less stressful.

One thing that can often be a headache is cleaning for the holidays, but with a Dyson vacuum, cleaning just might become your new favorite hobby. After all, what’s more satisfying than seeing the messiest of floors look sparkling clean with little effort on your part? A variety of models are on sale right now, and since you were going to get a Dyson anyways on Black Friday, do yourself a favor and get one thing crossed off your list early. If you already got your hands on a vacuum, there’s also a Dyson air purifier on sale.

Make sure to check in with us as we’ll be updating this with Black Friday Dyson deals all month long, along with other can’t-miss holiday deals. You can check out all of the best Black Friday deals here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dyson V8 Absolute — $150 Off at Dyson.com

You can get the biggest Dyson deal straight from the brand’s website. This powerful vacuum is $150 off, and we don’t know if you’ll be able to get a better deal than this when the real Black Friday rolls around.

Dyson V8 Absolute $299.99 Buy now

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Bladeless Fan/Heater with Jet Focus — $50 Off at HSN

This compact heater and fan is just what you need for year-round comfort. It comes in two sleek colors, and you’ll get free shipping.

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Bladeless Fan/Heater with Jet Focus $299.99 Buy now

Dyson – TP01 Pure Cool Tower 800 Sq. Ft. HEPA Air Purifier and Fan – White/Silver — $120 Off at Best Buy

If you’ve already got yourself a fancy Dyson vacuum, it’s time to get yourself a an air purifier. This one’s almost as good of a deal as the vacuum above at $120 off. It even has a built-in fan too.

Dyson - TP01 Pure Cool Tower 800 Sq. Ft. HEPA Air Purifier and Fan - White/Silver $279.99 Buy now

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum — $50 Off at Target



Dyson.

Target is dropping new Black Friday deals each week in November, and you can already score this Dyson for $50 off. It converts to a handheld for cleaning stairs, upholstery and more.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum $329.99 Buy now

Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner, White — $76 Off at Amazon

One of the biggest reasons to invest in a Dyson is to get rid of those dust and allergens. This HEPA vacuum is perfect if you suffer from allergies, and it’s $76 off right now.

Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner, White $253.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: