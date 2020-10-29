Buckle up, it’s time to get on the Black Friday shopping train! ICYMI, Black Friday is happening earlier than ever this year to make up for expected shipping delays so we can all get our gifts with time to spare. Some stores, like Wayfair, got way ahead of the game and started the festivities in October, but once November 1st hits, we’re about to get clobbered with a wave of deals. One seriously overlooked store you won’t want to skip? BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s just announced its November-long Black Friday deals for members, and we’re already adding these to our wish lists come November. From mattresses and tablets to air fryers and knife blocks, you can save big on a variety of bigger-ticket items you’ve been waiting all year to snag. You can even score this Peloton-worthy bike on sale.

Early bird savings are happening from November 5th-30th, actual Black Friday is going on from November 20th-30th, and they’ll also have special five-day deals November 26th-30th. Toys will also be 50 percent off, and you can save up to 40 percent off Whirpool appliances.

To make shopping easier and safer this year, they’ll be offering curbside pickup, pick up in club, same-day delivery service, and more. And for Cyber Monday, members can take advantage of more unbelievable deals from November 30th-December 6th. Don’t have a membership? You can sign up here.

Ahead, check out some of our favorite deals you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. And make sure to check back in with us throughout November for all the can’t-miss Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you need to know about.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Kalorik 26-Qt. Digital Maxx Air Fryer Oven – Stainless Steel — $40 Off

Image: Courtesy of Kalorik. BJs.

‘Tis the season for air-fryer-deal hunting, and BJ’s has one for a steal. From November 20th-30th, you can snag this 26-quart one for $40 off so you can get to cooking fast and easy meals at home. You can even fit a large chicken or 12-inch pizza inside!

Kalorik 26-Qt. Digital Maxx Air Fryer Oven - Stainless Steel $139.99 Buy now

J.A Henckels International Solution 12-Pc. Knife Block Set — $55 Off

Image: Courtesy of J.A Henckels.

If you’ve been using dull knives for years, now’s the time for an upgrade so you can slice and dice faster (and more safely) while cooking. This classic knife-block set is under $50 from November 5th-30th.

J.A Henckels International Solution 12-Pc. Knife Block Set $44.99 Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0″ Tablet, 32GB — $40 Off

Image: Courtesy of Samsung.

If you’re tired of using your heavy laptop for all those video calls, it’s time to treat yourself to a lightweight tablet that you can easily take around the house with you. This sleek version by Samsung will be $40 off from November 20th-30th, but you can actually get it now for this super low price. Bonus: It even comes with a 32-GB micro SD Card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 $99.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

